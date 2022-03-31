178. (Un-Retirement) What is a Midlife Gap Year and How Can It Help with Lisette Smith

ABOUT MY GUEST:

Lisette Smith is the Chief Operating Officer and a senior advisor at The Advisory Group of San Francisco, an independent financial advisory firm that manages $1BN in assets.

Lisette is a pioneer of the Midlife Gap Year concept as part of the financial planning process. She wrote the educational guide, The Midlife Gap Year: How to take a break and still feel financially secure to help others take a long-term view of their career and life fulfillment.

Today we talk about how we can use a midlife gap year to figure out our next act (if we want a new act!), how to effectively use our gap year so that we don’t end up simply wasting that valuable time, and what we can do if we’re cannot be away from work for a solid year.

IN THIS EPISODE:

How midlifers can benefit from a midlife gap year

The different things we can do during a gap year

How to creatively plan for a gap year, even if cannot afford to take a full year gap

People’s changing views around retirement

