177. Five Lessons for When You're Starting Something You Know Little About

Is your curiosity pushing you toward something you’ve never done before, where you don’t have a lot of relevant previous experience?

Are you itching to start a project but you’re hesitating because it’s filled with uncertainty and there are so many questions you haven’t got answers for?

I’m quite familiar with that scenario.

Recently, I published the 100th edition of Midlife Cues. This milestone is a big deal for me because Midlife Cues is one of the most personal projects I’ve ever undertaken. AND it’s one that I started without a clear blueprint in mind. It was a decision made at the heels of another major life decision and was 100% a result of a series of “what if” questions I was exploring at that time.

I celebrated this milestone by reflecting on what I’ve learned through the experience.

What I realized quickly was that my lessons aren’t unique to this experience. The lessons are applicable to any kind of project where I may be feeling a little vulnerable, and when I’m not entirely sure about what I’m doing or how I’m going to make it work.

In this episode, I share these lessons with you. I figure you may find something here that could apply to your situation as well.

