Second Breaks
177. Five Lessons for When You're Starting Something You Know Little About
Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Mar 17, 2022

Is your curiosity pushing you toward something you’ve never done before, where you don’t have a lot of relevant previous experience?

Are you itching to start a project but you’re hesitating because it’s filled with uncertainty and there are so many questions you haven’t got answers for?

I’m quite familiar with that scenario.

Recently, I published the 100th edition of Midlife Cues.  This milestone is a big deal for me because Midlife Cues is one of the most personal projects I’ve ever undertaken. AND it’s one that I started without a clear blueprint in mind. It was a decision made at the heels of another major life decision and was 100% a result of a series of “what if” questions I was exploring at that time.

I celebrated this milestone by reflecting on what I’ve learned through the experience.

What I realized quickly was that my lessons aren’t unique to this experience. The lessons are applicable to any kind of project where I may be feeling a little vulnerable, and when I’m not entirely sure about what I’m doing or how I’m going to make it work.

In this episode, I share these lessons with you. I figure you may find something here that could apply to your situation as well.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com

