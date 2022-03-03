176. Making Our Way Through Midlife Reinvention with Donna Bond

ABOUT MY GUESTS:

Today, Donna Bond is a Spiritual advisor, and a Business and Life coach. She is the author of Original Wisdom: Harness the Power of the Authentic You.

But before she found this new path, Donna was near the top of her chosen career ladder in marketing. She had worked long and hard to attain that success and so it was not a small matter to deliberately leave it for something else new and so totally different from her career path.

So in this episode, we talk about letting go — of job titles, of existing metrics of success, and of identities.



IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:

About what it takes to let go so we can make space for new experiences and new identities

Donna shares what she did to bridge where she was to where she can be. This is a great approach, especially if you don’t know exactly where you want to be and you’re in the experimentation stage.

Donna said, “every step we make changes the landscape”, and so instead of tight plans, she talks of a having compass instead. This idea that every time we take action, it changes the landscape really struck me and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. What we do and how we do it affects what happens next. We are co-creators of our world, as long as we are taking action and not simply being bystanders.



For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com