175. Finding Love in Midlife and Making It Work with James and Claire Davis

James and Claire Davis are the husband and wife team behind the coaching and fitness company 38 Degrees North and the host of The Midlife Mentors podcast. Leveraging their backgrounds in psychology, coaching, and NLP, they have been helping midlifers make positive changes in their lives.

I began the conversation with Claire and James with their personal love story in mind. James and Claire were both married — to other people I mean. They both got divorced in midlife then found each other, fell in love, built a business together, all the good stuff.

But it became obvious very quickly that what we were talking about was the most important relationship in our life — our relationship with ourselves. And the quality of that relationship affects all the others.

The steps that James and Claire took separately and together to give their new relationship its best chance.

James said the question to ask isn’t whether it’s too late or not but rather, “If I don’t start addressing this now, what would it look like for me in 10 years in 20 years?” This question can be applied to so many areas in our life where we may be thinking of making a change — our relationships, our health, our goals. Anytime we’re hesitating and wondering if we can take the next step, we can ask ourselves what the cost of that inaction may be.

Claire pointed out that midlife can bring about stress in the relationship too. She said, “In midlife, we’re often growing, reevaluating, and reinventing. this can either bring you together or pull you apart.” The person in the relationship who may not be going through as much change may start feeling threatened. But this does not necessarily signal the end of the relationship and this is when communication is extremely crucial.

