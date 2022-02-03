174. Stop Fixing Yourself, All Is Well with Don Joseph Goewey

IN THIS EPISODE:

The reasoning and principle behind “stop fixing yourself”

How to recognize the programming that leads us to think we are broken and need fixing

What attachments are and how to spot them

How to identify the conditions that we sub-consciously impose on our happiness

ABOUT MY GUEST:

Don Joseph Goewey is the director of the Center for Spiritual Exchange, the official archive for the works of Anthony De Mello. De Mello was a Jesuit priest and psychotherapist and was regarded as one of the great spiritual minds of the 20th century, influencing the likes of Eckhart Tolle and Thomas Moore.

Don is the author of End of Stress/Four Steps to Rewire Your Brain. And recently, Don edited the book Stop Fixing Yourself: Wake Up, All is Well based on Anthony De Mello’s practical spirituality.

De Mello’s message is to stop fixing ourselves. That we’re OK just as we are. No need to interfere or fix anything. It’s enough for us to simply watch and observe. We will see that these things we struggle to fix just need to be understood. And that once we understand them, they will simply drop.



For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com