We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
172. Can Expressing Gratitude Really Change Our Lives with Nancy Davis Kho
Nov 25, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • How Nancy Davis Kho executed her year-long project of writing one letter of gratitude a week

  • What was hard, easy, and surprising about the project

  • How we can start a similar gratitude project

  • The project’s lasting impact on Nancy

  • Nancy’s observations from her experience interviewing mid-lifers on her podcast

ABOUT MY GUEST:

Nancy Davis Kho is a speaker, author, and podcaster whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, and Salon.com. She is the author of The Thank You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time, published by Running Press in December 2019.

On her podcast Midlife Mixtape, Nancy covers “the years between being hip and breaking one”. Midlife Mixtape won a 2020 Iris Award as Podcast of the Year and was included in Wall Street Journal’s list of 8 Podcasts for Anyone Nervously Facing Retirement.

Nancy and I talked about her experience and takeaways from the year-long project that was the basis of her book. She offers such practical tips about how and where to start, and why she encourages midlifers especially to undertake a similar project.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com

Ready for more?

