171. Self-Loyalty: What it Looks and Sounds Like with Nancy Jane Smith

IN THIS EPISODE:

What does it look like and how does it feel when we have our own back

The three internal voices that we have

Why the third voice – our biggest fan – is the one we really want to strengthen

The role that self-loyalty plays when dealing with our inner critic

Why Nancy avoids thinking “I deserve this” and how this thought-process may lead to false self-loyalty

ABOUT MY GUEST:



Nancy Jane Smith is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Coach specializing in High Functioning Anxiety and has spent 20+ years working as a counselor/coach. Nancy first joined me on this podcast back in 2018 when we talked about her book, The Happier Approach: Be Kind to Yourself, Feel Happier and Still Accomplish Your Goals, and specifically the three voices that we have in our heads: the Monger, the BFF, and the Biggest Fan.

I invited Nancy to join me again so we can have a follow-up conversation about these internal voices/characters, and to talk about self-loyalty. We explored how true self-loyalty sounds and looks like in practice and how we can strengthen it.

