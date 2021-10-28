170. Stress and Stress Relief 101 with Shulamit Ber Levtov

IN THIS EPISODE:
What stress really is and how our body responds to stress
Chronic vs Acute stress
Three principles of stress relief
Why Shula prefers to talk about principles rather than specific techniques for stress relief
Examples of what these principles may look like in practice
ABOUT MY GUEST
Shulamit Ber Levtov is a mindset and resilience consultant. She uses her background as a trauma therapist to help women entrepreneurs stay sane and care for their emotional health as they ride the emotional rollercoaster of running a business. Shula helps her clients discover what affects their mental and emotional well-being and create a plan to care for it in an era of relentless stressors.
GUEST LINKS:
Follow Shula on LinkedIn