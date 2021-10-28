We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
170. Stress and Stress Relief 101 with Shulamit Ber Levtov
0:00
-43:53

Oct 28, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • What stress really is and how our body responds to stress

  • Chronic vs Acute stress

  • Three principles of stress relief

  • Why Shula prefers to talk about principles rather than specific techniques for stress relief

  • Examples of what these principles may look like in practice


ABOUT MY GUEST
Shulamit Ber Levtov is a mindset and resilience consultant. She uses her background as a trauma therapist to help women entrepreneurs stay sane and care for their emotional health as they ride the emotional rollercoaster of running a business. Shula helps her clients discover what affects their mental and emotional well-being and create a plan to care for it in an era of relentless stressors.

GUEST LINKS: 

