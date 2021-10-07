169. Successful Aging: A Physician's Perspective with Dr. Mickey Barber

IN THIS EPISODE:

Dr. Mickey Barber explains the phrase “successful aging” and how we can achieve it

Why it’s important to look for a physician who specializes in age management and what we should look for

Why she believes in a shared responsibility of the patient-doctor team

How to talk to our doctors to have a better chance that our health concerns are heard

The most important factors to staying healthy as we get older





Dr. Mickey Barber is on a mission to spread the word that you can look and feel great at any age. Her philosophy for successful aging includes preventing age-related diseases while maintaining energy, health, and sexual vigor through the shared responsibility of the patient-doctor team.

Dr. Barber has been featured on television and in publications including Shape Magazine, Vogue, and Harpers Bazaar. She is a Maria Shriver “Architect for Change” and a sought-after lecturer on age management and hormone replacement.

In this episode, we talk about how we can successfully navigate the aging process and stay healthy as we get older – so we can continue to do and enjoy the things we want to do… and why it really is never too late to start.

