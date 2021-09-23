168. Menopause: Truth Or Consequence with Lorraine Miano

IN THIS EPISODE:

Level-setting definitions: what is peri-menopause (and how long it can last); what and when is menopause; and what and when is post-menopause

Strategies for making the peri-menopause and post-menopause years “easier” on ourselves & our bodies

The truth about common perceptions and “truths” about menopause

Why Lorraine believes our post-menopausal years can be a magical time of our life and how we can make it so!

ABOUT MY GUEST:

As a certified health and hormone coach as well as a post-menopausal woman herself, Lorraine Miano discovered her passion for offering menopause advocacy, support, and resources to women in all phases of menopause through health coaching, proper nutrition, and preventive lifestyle choices.

She is the author of "The Magic of Menopause: A Holistic Guide to Get Your Happy Back!" The book helps guide women through the struggles they face as they begin menopause and helps tackle the daily changes such as balancing hormones holistically, getting a better night’s sleep, and reducing or eliminating hot flashes, to name a few.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com