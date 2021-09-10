167. Midlife Pivots and Transitions: How to Tell Your Story with Hillary Rea

IN THIS EPISODE:

How to craft the "best story" for your midlife reinvention

How to tell the story that you want to tell, with authenticity and vulnerability

Why Hillary does not encourage the typical "hero's journey" format

Selecting the "right" stories to include in your overall narrative

Why you'd want to have a prepared story in your back pocket



ABOUT MY GUEST:



Hillary Rea is the founder of Tell Me A Story, a communication consulting and coaching business that teaches multi-passionate entrepreneurs, mission-driven leaders, and committed change-makers how to use the art of storytelling as a powerful communication tool.

She is an award-winning storyteller (NYC Moth StorySLAM winner and 2019 Rad Award for Storyteller of the year), has been telling her own stories on stage for 12 years. In addition to running her own business, Hillary is the producer and host of Rashomon, a long-form narrative storytelling podcast where one family tells every side of the same story.

In this episode, Hillary and I talk about how we can compose and tell the story that we want to tell about our life and our midlife reinvention, how to keep vulnerability and authenticity in our "prepared" stories, and how we chose the stories that we want to include in our overall narrative.



