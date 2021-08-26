We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
166. Navigating Midlife Career Transitions with Sarah Baker Andrus
166. Navigating Midlife Career Transitions with Sarah Baker Andrus

Lou Blaser
Aug 26, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • Strategies for returning to your previous career after a long break

  • Strategies for career pivots in midlife

  • What to do when you’ve been let go in midlife

  • How to approach networking when you haven’t been keeping in touch with your contacts

  • How to address the “years and years of experience” in your resumé


ABOUT MY GUEST:

Sarah Baker Andrus is the founder and CEO of Avarah Careers, a career coaching business. She’s worked on all sides of the hiring equation, serving as a career counselor, a recruiter, and a hiring manager. After twenty+ years in recruiting and PR with the same company, she got the itch to make a change and jumped to a shiny new “dream job.” Within weeks she knew she had made a huge mistake. 18 months later, she received a gift in the form of a layoff. She started Avarah Careers in 2014 and hasn’t looked back.


For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com

Discussion about this episode

