166. Navigating Midlife Career Transitions with Sarah Baker Andrus

IN THIS EPISODE:
Strategies for returning to your previous career after a long break
Strategies for career pivots in midlife
What to do when you’ve been let go in midlife
How to approach networking when you haven’t been keeping in touch with your contacts
How to address the “years and years of experience” in your resumé
ABOUT MY GUEST:
Sarah Baker Andrus is the founder and CEO of Avarah Careers, a career coaching business. She’s worked on all sides of the hiring equation, serving as a career counselor, a recruiter, and a hiring manager. After twenty+ years in recruiting and PR with the same company, she got the itch to make a change and jumped to a shiny new “dream job.” Within weeks she knew she had made a huge mistake. 18 months later, she received a gift in the form of a layoff. She started Avarah Careers in 2014 and hasn’t looked back.
