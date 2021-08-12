165. Healing Our Past with Janelle Hardy

In This Episode:

How memoir-writing can be a transformative and healing process

Why Janelle Hardy tells her students to be open to being "wrong" about their life patterns

Writing versus thinking about our past stories

The good and bad about "reframing" past stories

Janelle's writing prompts to get us started



About My Guest:



Janelle Hardy is a writer, artist, and host of the Personal Mythmaking Podcast. For the past 5 years, she has integrated her expertise and training into supporting people in their creative healing work via the alchemy of transformational memoir-writing.

According to Janelle, writing our life stories allows us to tap into guidance that’s greater than ourselves. The process helps us make sense of our traumas and rewrite the narrative into an empowering, meaningful story.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com