164. Powering Up Our Midlife with Sara Smeaton

IN THIS EPISODE:
Why our midlife can be the most powerful years of our life
Strong habits that we can develop so we can not just enjoy but thrive in midlife
Practical applications of these habits in our day-to-day
Common situations where we can feel resistance as we apply these habits
ABOUT MY GUEST:
Sara Smeaton is a certified coach, writer, workshop and group leader, and creator of the interview series, Power Profiles: Redefining Midlife. She is determined to challenge the narrative that in midlife, and beyond, we are too old to have new adventures, romance, vitality and health, and to make meaningful contributions.
