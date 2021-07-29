We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
164. Powering Up Our Midlife with Sara Smeaton
0:00
-38:46

Lou Blaser
Jul 29, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • Why our midlife can be the most powerful years of our life

  • Strong habits that we can develop so we can not just enjoy but thrive in midlife

  • Practical applications of these habits in our day-to-day

  • Common situations where we can feel resistance as we apply these habits

ABOUT MY GUEST:
Sara Smeaton is a certified coach, writer, workshop and group leader, and creator of the interview series, Power Profiles: Redefining Midlife. She is determined to challenge the narrative that in midlife, and beyond, we are too old to have new adventures, romance, vitality and health, and to make meaningful contributions.

