163. Fit and Fabulous in Midlife with Gail Gensler

IN THIS EPISODE:
Gail Gensler's pro-aging stance and philosophy
Why and how she prioritizes fitness and a healthy lifestyle
The legacy that she wants to leave behind
How we too can embrace fitness in our midlife — even if we've never been "athletic"
ABOUT MY GUEST:
Gail Gensler is a 60-year old pro-aging fitness enthusiast living in Miami. Gail's goal is to change the narrative about aging through fitness and a healthy lifestyle and to inspire younger generations to not fear the years. In this episode, we talk about her pro-aging stance, how she stays fit physically and mentally, and the message she wants all of us to hear about what we can do as we get older.
For all the links and show notes, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast.