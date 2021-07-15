We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
163. Fit and Fabulous in Midlife with Gail Gensler
Jul 15, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • Gail Gensler's pro-aging stance and philosophy

  • Why and how she prioritizes fitness and a healthy lifestyle

  • The legacy that she wants to leave behind

  • How we too can embrace fitness in our midlife — even if we've never been "athletic"


ABOUT MY GUEST:
Gail Gensler is a 60-year old pro-aging fitness enthusiast living in Miami. Gail's goal is to change the narrative about aging through fitness and a healthy lifestyle and to inspire younger generations to not fear the years. In this episode, we talk about her pro-aging stance, how she stays fit physically and mentally, and the message she wants all of us to hear about what we can do as we get older.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast.

