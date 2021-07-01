We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
162. A Midlife Journey Toward Wholeness with Shawn Fink
162. A Midlife Journey Toward Wholeness with Shawn Fink

Jul 01, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

- Why self fragmentation occurs and why it shows up at work and home

- What is a “wholeness journey” and what is its end goal

- Self-advocacy: what it looks like and how it sounds

- The idea behind small brave YESes

- Where to begin our wholeness journey


ABOUT MY GUEST:
Shawn Fink is the founder and host of The Brave Yes Show and a coach for Gen X women who want to redefine themselves or their careers for the next half of their lives. In this episode, we explore what leads to self-fragmentation, how we can recognize it, and how we can begin the journey to our whole self. We also talk about a very important thing – self-advocacy – and how this is such a critical skill to learn and hone.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

