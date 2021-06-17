161. Personal Contingency Plans with Mary Beth Simon

IN THIS EPISODE:

Why we all need a personal contingency plan

What goes into our plan

Analog vs Digital

Where to start — the basics



ABOUT MY GUEST:

After 30+ years in corporate financial services, Mary Beth Simon now uses her strategic talents as a keynote speaker and to coach entrepreneurs and individuals on creating their contingency plans to empower their second-in-command to keep business and life flowing smoothly in an emergency.

In this episode, Mary Beth and I talk about who needs a contingency plan, why we need to have one, that no one is "too young" to have a plan together - this has nothing to do with age. And where we should start and the bare minimum that we should have in place.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast