159. Being at Peace With Food and Our Bodies in Midlife with Nina Manolson

IN THIS EPISODE:
The concept of “Body Peace” and how we can achieve it
The diet culture: how to recognize it, name it, and create healthy boundaries
How we can approach weight loss, if that is our goal, and increase our chances of achieving what we really want
Embracing our bodies in midlife
Listening to our bodies
ABOUT MY GUEST:
Nina Manolson is a board-certified health and wellness coach. She helps women end the war with food and body so that we can finally feel at peace and at home in our bodies. The kind of home where we can run around naked and not worry about what is “good enough” or what others will think.
