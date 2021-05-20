We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
159. Being at Peace With Food and Our Bodies in Midlife with Nina Manolson
0:00
-43:46

159. Being at Peace With Food and Our Bodies in Midlife with Nina Manolson

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
May 20, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • The concept of “Body Peace” and how we can achieve it

  • The diet culture: how to recognize it, name it, and create healthy boundaries

  • How we can approach weight loss, if that is our goal, and increase our chances of achieving what we really want

  • Embracing our bodies in midlife

  • Listening to our bodies

ABOUT MY GUEST:
Nina Manolson is a board-certified health and wellness coach. She helps women end the war with food and body so that we can finally feel at peace and at home in our bodies. The kind of home where we can run around naked and not worry about what is “good enough” or what others will think.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture