158. Limiting Beliefs: It's About Time We Do Something About Them with Lana Hernandez

IN THIS EPISODE:
Limiting Beliefs: where they come from and how they develop
The limiting beliefs that are most damaging
Why Lana doesn’t say that we “overcome limiting beliefs” and what she teaches her clients instead
When fear and limiting beliefs intersect
How to reframe old narratives
ABOUT MY GUEST:
Lana Hernandez is a Mindset and Empowerment Coach who guides her clients through the mindset triggers of the entrepreneurial journey. Using her intuitive gifts and 20+ years of corporate knowledge, Lana supports her clients as they navigate their mindset barriers so they can not only experience breakthroughs but also sustain empowered growth as they plan for success.
