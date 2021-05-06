We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
158. Limiting Beliefs: It's About Time We Do Something About Them with Lana Hernandez
158. Limiting Beliefs: It's About Time We Do Something About Them with Lana Hernandez

May 06, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • Limiting Beliefs: where they come from and how they develop

  • The limiting beliefs that are most damaging

  • Why Lana doesn’t say that we “overcome limiting beliefs” and what she teaches her clients instead

  • When fear and limiting beliefs intersect

  • How to reframe old narratives


ABOUT MY GUEST:

Lana Hernandez is a Mindset and Empowerment Coach who guides her clients through the mindset triggers of the entrepreneurial journey. Using her intuitive gifts and 20+ years of corporate knowledge, Lana supports her clients as they navigate their mindset barriers so they can not only experience breakthroughs but also sustain empowered growth as they plan for success.

For all the links and show notes, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

