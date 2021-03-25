156. Changing Your Lifestyle Through Your Diet with Shara Haberman

IN THIS EPISODE:

Why and how Shara’s search for natural solutions for her husband led to her plant-based diet and lifestyle change

What’s been easy/hard about her transition

How the initial decision to stop eating meat led to other lifestyle changes

Various tricks she learned and adopted to stick to her plant-based lifestyle

Former teacher, Shara Haberman began her diet and lifestyle change somewhat accidentally. Her plant-based health journey began after her husband, Tom, was diagnosed with diabetes and prescribed meds. Shara was, in her words, on a mission to help her husband fight diabetes with natural solutions.

The more she researched, the more she realized how important it was for her to change her own diet in order to prevent potential health issues that may be ahead of her and to be an example for her husband.

The positive benefits that Shara experienced from her plant-based health transformation fueled her to earn an M.S. in Health Psychology and become a certified health and wellness coach.

In this episode, Shara shares her transition to a plant-based diet, the challenges she had to navigate around, and how she's been able to stick to this new healthier lifestyle.

For the highlights of this conversation and all the links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast