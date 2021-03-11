155. Stepping Out, Taking Space, and Living Loud with Mara Glatzel

IN THIS EPISODE

Making ourselves small doesn’t help anyone, least of all, ourselves

What ‘living small’ looks and feels like in real life

The internal changes when we work on ourselves do affect how we show up in the world

The concept of borrowing someone else’s belief in you

How 2020 became the catalyst for Mara to finally do the work that allowed her to step out and take up space

Mara is an intuitive coach who helps perfectionists and people-pleasers reclaim their sovereignty. Her superpower is saying what you need to hear when you need to hear it and she is here to help you believe in yourself as much as she believes in you.

But the ability to do this for others did not mean that she had this mastered for herself. She has always been able to read a room well and sense what's needed... which is a great skill in a professional capacity. But this also meant that in a personal sense, she was always contorting herself trying to please - something that she has been doing for most of her life.

