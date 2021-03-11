We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
155. Stepping Out, Taking Space, and Living Loud with Mara Glatzel
0:00
-31:14

155. Stepping Out, Taking Space, and Living Loud with Mara Glatzel

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Mar 11, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE

  • Making ourselves small doesn’t help anyone, least of all, ourselves

  • What ‘living small’ looks and feels like in real life

  • The internal changes when we work on ourselves do affect how we show up in the world

  • The concept of borrowing someone else’s belief in you

  • How 2020 became the catalyst for Mara to finally do the work that allowed her to step out and take up space

Mara is an intuitive coach who helps perfectionists and people-pleasers reclaim their sovereignty. Her superpower is saying what you need to hear when you need to hear it and she is here to help you believe in yourself as much as she believes in you.

But the ability to do this for others did not mean that she had this mastered for herself. She has always been able to read a room well and sense what's needed... which is a great skill in a professional capacity. But this also meant that in a personal sense, she was always contorting herself trying to please - something that she has been doing for most of her life.

For the highlights of this conversation and all the links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture