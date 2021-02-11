We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
153. Find Your Common Thread and Lean In Further with Storyteller Yvonne Marchese
0:00
-43:45

153. Find Your Common Thread and Lean In Further with Storyteller Yvonne Marchese

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Feb 11, 2021

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • Why and how podcasting is a natural fit for Yvonne Marchese

  • How her personal experiences and passion drove her transformation

  • The steps she took to fully embrace her new role and be “all in”

  • How being a storyteller is always a part of who she is

  • Where Yvonne sees her podcast growing


ABOUT MY GUEST:

Yvonne Marchese is a professional photographer and a former actress. She’s also a mom and wife, and since 2020, a podcaster. She is the host of Late Bloomer Living, a weekly podcast that delivers fresh perspectives on midlife-living through candid conversations with people who have busted through their midlife doldrums by stepping into the unknown.

Yvonne calls herself a serial pivoter. And my recent chat with her focused on this latest reimagining as a podcaster, how it came about, why it came about, and what her experience has been so far, through this transformation.

For the highlights of this conversation and all the links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

