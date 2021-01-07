We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
151. Insights From 2020 and Plans For 2021, a Conversation With Dr. Nayla Bahri
151. Insights From 2020 and Plans For 2021, a Conversation With Dr. Nayla Bahri

Lou Blaser
Jan 07, 2021

In This Episode:

  • Dr. Nayla Bahri and Lou Blaser chat candidly about their 2020 and how they are approaching 2021

  • Why and how, in the year that made things so complicated, many things also became simpler

  • Lessons learned and surprising insights about themselves

  • New habits to incorporate, old habits to re-enforce in 2021

  • How they are planning for a year of continued uncertainty and hope

Dr. Nayla Bahri is a leadership and career development coach who focuses on our relationship with work. She co-hosts the Inside Job podcast and teaches at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia Business School, and Teachers College.

For all the links and highlights of this episode, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

