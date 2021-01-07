151. Insights From 2020 and Plans For 2021, a Conversation With Dr. Nayla Bahri

In This Episode:
Dr. Nayla Bahri and Lou Blaser chat candidly about their 2020 and how they are approaching 2021
Why and how, in the year that made things so complicated, many things also became simpler
Lessons learned and surprising insights about themselves
New habits to incorporate, old habits to re-enforce in 2021
How they are planning for a year of continued uncertainty and hope
Dr. Nayla Bahri is a leadership and career development coach who focuses on our relationship with work. She co-hosts the Inside Job podcast and teaches at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia Business School, and Teachers College.
