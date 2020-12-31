150. A Year-In-Review and Takeaways From This Year's Guests

Well, my friend. Here we are. We made it to the end of this extraordinary, unbelievable year that was 2020.



I'm not going to pretend that I can imagine what kind of year you had. I have this sense that we're in this situation where we're all experiencing the same thing - but we're having different kinds of experiences.

I will hazard a guess though that the kind of year you had was quite different from what you had planned for back in January 2020. Maybe you had to change your goals because of what's happening. Lots of people certainly had that experience. Maybe you kept the same ones - but there's a good chance the way you executed those goals was different from the original plans.



Regardless of how your year panned out, I think you can take a pause here and give yourself a pat on the back. You adopted, you accommodated, you adjusted. You did the best you can! And that's all we can really ask of ourselves.



In the spirit of "we're all in this together," I wanted to reflect and share with you the five most memorable interviews - the specific ones that really struck a chord for me.

For the highlights and the links, head on over to https://secondbreaks.com/podcast.