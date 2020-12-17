149. PwC Partner Donald Christian on Drive and Staying Relevant in a Changing World

Donald Christian is a senior partner at PwC. He sits on the Board of the firm and currently leads the US East Region Advisory practice. If I remember correctly, he’s one of – if not THE youngest ever admitted to partnership. Since his admission in 1997, Don has served in a number of roles in the firm, served on several committees, and is an active and visible leader in PwC’s efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion.



I have had many mentors and heroes over the years, but he is the one single individual who has had the most impact on my work ethic, how I navigate my career, how I think about relevance and making an impact. Every now and again, I still catch myself thinking what would Don do? We haven’t worked with each other for more than a decade and yet his is still one of the voices I hear in my head. Talk about impact.

In this episode, we talked about how he defines and measures success, the habits that have helped him the most in his career, the principles that guide his choices, and how he stays relevant in a changing marketplace.

For the highlights of this conversation and all the links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast