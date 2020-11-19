145. Financial Behaviorist Jacquette Timmons on Bringing Perspective, Passion, and Personality in Your Work

“There are people out there who want what I bring to the table. All of it — the technical knowledge, the perspective, the personality that goes with. And it’s my job to find them.” —Jacquette Timmons

My guest today is Jacquette Timmons. Jacquette is a financial behaviorist and the CEO of Sterling Investment Management. She is the author of Financial Intimacy: How to Create a Healthy Relationship With Your Money and Your Mate. She speaks, writes, and coaches about our relationship with money, integrating psychology, financial management, and emotions into the discussion, because of course money is an emotional topic.

Jacquette brings decades of experience into her work and has appeared on Good Morning America, CNN, Bloomberg Radio, Women of Power TV and has been quoted on several journals and blogs. She is a New Yorker and an avid runner. You may just catch her running around Brooklyn in the mornings. She is definitely one of my heroes and one of the people whose work inspires me.

