143. The Podcast Host with Jerod Morris

The podcast host is naturally the person out front, the person behind the mic whose voice you hear in your ears. In this growing podcasting industry, many opportunities exist today for someone to take the helm of a show. Is this the role for you? Is there something else in this job that goes beyond simply being the voice?

We explore the role of the podcast host with Jerod Morris, co-host of 7 Figure Small and The Assembly call, and a number of shows that he has created or hosted over the years.

For the show notes, highlights of this conversation, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast