140. The Virtual Assistant with Janice Dalager

One of the newer careers that have become popular in the last few years and that definitely offered flexibility is the virtual assistant work. It’s an interesting field of work because the definition of what the role encompasses is so varied. You can pretty much design it to be how you want it to be — the ultimate flexibility in work!

In this episode, we’ll lift the hood a bit and explore the world of virtual assistants with help from Janice Dalager.

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast