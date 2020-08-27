138. The WordPress Designer with Susanna Perkins

These days, having an online presence is a requirement. The easiest way to do that is to have a website. And one of the most popular ways to have a website is through WordPress. Suffice it to say, lots of people are working in the WordPress ecosystem.

In this fourth episode of Season 4, we’re looking at the role of the WordPress designer. Helping me peek behind the curtains is Susanna Perkins, who has been working in this space since 2008.

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast