137. The Facebook Ad Specialist with Julie O’Hara

It’s not a job for everyone. But if you’ve got the right disposition and the interest to learn the skill set, becoming a Facebook/Instagram Ad specialist can be a lucrative career opportunity to pursue. In this third episode of Season 4, we continue exploring jobs within social media through the lens of online advertising.

I'm joined by Facebook Ad Specialist, Julie O'Hara, who recently transitioned to this role. It's not a job for everyone. But if you've got the right disposition and the interest to learn the skill set, becoming a Facebook/Instagram Ad specialist can be a lucrative career opportunity to pursue.

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast