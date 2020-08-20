We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
137. The Facebook Ad Specialist with Julie O’Hara
0:00
-22:40

Aug 20, 2020

It’s not a job for everyone. But if you’ve got the right disposition and the interest to learn the skill set, becoming a Facebook/Instagram Ad specialist can be a lucrative career opportunity to pursue. In this third episode of Season 4, we continue exploring jobs within social media through the lens of online advertising.

I'm joined by Facebook Ad Specialist, Julie O'Hara, who recently transitioned to this role. It's not a job for everyone. But if you've got the right disposition and the interest to learn the skill set, becoming a Facebook/Instagram Ad specialist can be a lucrative career opportunity to pursue.

