136. The Social Media Manager with Andréa Jones

Social media created so many new jobs/roles since it became mainstream. I’m not just talking about jobs inside companies such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. An entire eco-system supports social media. So many jobs are now needed — and are flourishing — because social media exists. For the next couple of weeks, we’re exploring JUST two of these roles, starting with social media management.

In this episode, we are exploring social media management with help from social media strategist, Andréa Jones. Andréa helps businesses and podcasters build profitable online communities through simple social media solutions. She hosts the Savvy Social Podcast and is the creator of the Savvy Social School, a digital platform designed to teach its members how to implement organic social media strategies.

