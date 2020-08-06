135. The Digital Workflow Strategist with Marie Poulin

The perfect job isn’t always served in a platter. More often than not, it’s something we have to create and shape without a blueprint ahead of time.

Marie Poulin is a digital strategist and workflow designer. She helps entrepreneurs level up their systems, workflow, and productivity, so they can spend more time on what matters. Marie Poulin shares how she ‘accidentally’ created a unique role for herself while simply leveraging her love for a new app.

