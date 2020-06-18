134. Three Takeaways on Career Continuity and Resilience

As HR leader Randy Lumia pointed out in Episode 132, there will always be disruptions in the business world that can and will impact our work. Today, it is the pandemic, economic instability, plus sustained civil unrest in the USA (also being felt globally). Tomorrow, it will be something else. It may not always be as far-reaching as today’s challenges are. But no matter what, there will always be something that will disrupt.
This is the final episode for Season 3. For the full transcript and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast