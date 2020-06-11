133. Managing Our Careers in Unpredictable Times with Aenslee Tanner

Clearly, unpredictability is the name of the game now where cause-and-effect isn’t clear. In this scenario, our usual, normal decision-making process and way of doing things may not be optimal and we need to adjust. So, the question is, are we completely in the blind here? Is there anything that can help us or are we simply to stumble in the dark?

Aenslee Tanner is a certified leadership coach with a focus on Vertical Development. She works one-on-one with high achievers and high performers to help them become more conscious leaders. In this episode, Aenslee shares what she’s seen work during times of sustained unpredictability, what we can do, and what models – if any- we can use to guide our decisions and actions.



For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast