130. Should You Start a Business During Times of Crisis with Michelle Ward

As the current situation extends and the economic issues deepen, more and more of us are going to consider alternate sources of income. This raises that question, is it a good time to start a business? When we hear of small businesses closing shop and the economy’s collapse, how sane is it to consider going into business? These are the questions at the heart of this episode.

And to dig into this question, I’m joined by business coach, Michelle Ward. Since 2008, Michelle has been guiding creative women to bridge the gap between an unfulfilling career and their dream business. Her programs include helping women clarify their business goals, launch their idea, and grow their business.

