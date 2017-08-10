We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[13] How to Follow Your Heart When Making Career Decisions | Nicole Karon
0:00
-30:04

[13] How to Follow Your Heart When Making Career Decisions | Nicole Karon

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Aug 10, 2017

We often hear the advice “follow your heart” especially when we’re faced with a decision that we’re not sure about. I’ve been noticing it come up more and more, in various forms, within the context of a career change.

Highlights of Episode 13:

  • Common misconceptions about the advice “follow your heart”

  • Difference between “listen to your heart” and “follow your passion”

  • How to listen to your heart

  • Trusting the results of the process

  • How to avoid inadvertently incorporating other people’s opinions while listening to your heart

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture