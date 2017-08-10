[13] How to Follow Your Heart When Making Career Decisions | Nicole Karon

We often hear the advice “follow your heart” especially when we’re faced with a decision that we’re not sure about. I’ve been noticing it come up more and more, in various forms, within the context of a career change.
Highlights of Episode 13:
Common misconceptions about the advice “follow your heart”
Difference between “listen to your heart” and “follow your passion”
How to listen to your heart
Trusting the results of the process
How to avoid inadvertently incorporating other people’s opinions while listening to your heart