Second Breaks
129. Should You Pivot to a Life Coaching Career with Lee Chaix McDonough
129. Should You Pivot to a Life Coaching Career with Lee Chaix McDonough

Lou Blaser
May 07, 2020

Lots of people across different industries and professions are being forced to — or are choosing to — look at their current career path and ask themselves “What else can I do?” For some, this may be a time to reposition themselves within their current field of work. For others, this may be time for a pivot or a career change. In this episode, we explore life coaching as a possible career path with Lee Chaix McDonough.

