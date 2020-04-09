125. How Our Values and Natural Preferences Help Us in Times of Disruption with Alethea Fitzpatrick

As much as the world seems intent on disrupting everything these days, there are a few things we count on to help us stay grounded. Two of those things are our personal values and our natural preferences — basically what makes us who we are. In this episode: how being self-aware and understanding our natural preferences can help us manage our anxiety level. How leaning on our personal values can help us manage our teams and communities during disruptive times.

I am joined by Alethea Cheng Fitzpatrick to explore the role our personal values and preferences play during times of disruption. Alethea runs Co-Creating Inclusion, a diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting firm that’s focused on helping companies drive equity and shift culture.

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast