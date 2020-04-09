We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
125. How Our Values and Natural Preferences Help Us in Times of Disruption with Alethea Fitzpatrick
0:00
-49:41

125. How Our Values and Natural Preferences Help Us in Times of Disruption with Alethea Fitzpatrick

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Apr 09, 2020

As much as the world seems intent on disrupting everything these days, there are a few things we count on to help us stay grounded. Two of those things are our personal values and our natural preferences — basically what makes us who we are. In this episode: how being self-aware and understanding our natural preferences can help us manage our anxiety level. How leaning on our personal values can help us manage our teams and communities during disruptive times.

I am joined by Alethea Cheng Fitzpatrick to explore the role our personal values and preferences play during times of disruption. Alethea runs Co-Creating Inclusion, a diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting firm that’s focused on helping companies drive equity and shift culture.

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture