122. Remove the Stress When Kicking Off a Post Retirement Career with Mary Beth Simon

The key to launching a post-retirement career with minimal stress is to start considering and exploring opportunities before you pack up your office. This is one to listen to if you’re nearing retirement or beginning to consider possibilities beyond your current career.

Mary Beth Simon retired from her long corporate career in December 2018. As planned, she started her project management consulting company in early 2019. In this episode, Mary Beth shares what sparked the idea for her unique consulting practice, how she fined tuned that idea so that it aligns with her vision for her next chapter, and where she focused her energy as she got it off the ground.

Highlights of Episode 122

How Mary Beth prepared for her post-retirement career while she was still at Vanguard

The surprising areas where she felt challenged initially

Why she felt sharing her initial ideas were important, even if she were not sure about them yet

Letting go of attachments to old career identity

What helped her the most during her transition

For the transcript and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast