Second Breaks
120. How to De-Risk Your Move to Self-Employment with Matt Baker
Jan 23, 2020

FreshBooks’ Matt Baker shares results of the 2019 Self-Employment Annual Survey. We talk about steps to minimize the risks of transitioning from a traditional 9-5 to a freelance career or self-employment. Plus, how to price your services with a win-win mindset, and how to address the obstacles that new freelancers and first-time business owners face.

Highlights of Episode 120

  • The results of FreshBooks 2019 Annual Self-Employment Report

  • Specific steps you can take to de-risk your transition to self-employment

  • Effective ways to price your services

  • The mindset for successfully transitioning to self-employment

  • Processes to overcome initial obstacles faced by new business owners or first-time freelancers

For the transcript and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

