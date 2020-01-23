120. How to De-Risk Your Move to Self-Employment with Matt Baker

FreshBooks’ Matt Baker shares results of the 2019 Self-Employment Annual Survey. We talk about steps to minimize the risks of transitioning from a traditional 9-5 to a freelance career or self-employment. Plus, how to price your services with a win-win mindset, and how to address the obstacles that new freelancers and first-time business owners face.
Highlights of Episode 120
The results of FreshBooks 2019 Annual Self-Employment Report
Specific steps you can take to de-risk your transition to self-employment
Effective ways to price your services
The mindset for successfully transitioning to self-employment
Processes to overcome initial obstacles faced by new business owners or first-time freelancers
