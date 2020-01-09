118. How to Protect Yourself and Your Side Gig with Autumn Witt Boyd

You’re working hard to make your side hustle or freelancing career a success. So you’ll want to make sure you protect yourself, your investment, and your side project legally. Autumn Witt Boyd, Host of The Legal Roadmap podcast, joins Lou Blaser to cover the most pressing basic questions for someone starting out. Grab a notepad as you’ll want to take notes. Or head on over to the website for the show notes.
Highlights of Episode 118
The single most important thing you have to do when starting a side business, or starting a freelancing/consulting career
What to consider when starting a project with a colleague or a friend
What you need to put in place if you’ve created a website, even if you’re not selling anything yet
Why a contract is important even when you’re offering your services for free
Do you tell your boss/employer about your side gig
