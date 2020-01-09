We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
118. How to Protect Yourself and Your Side Gig with Autumn Witt Boyd
Jan 09, 2020

You’re working hard to make your side hustle or freelancing career a success. So you’ll want to make sure you protect yourself, your investment, and your side project legally. Autumn Witt Boyd, Host of The Legal Roadmap podcast, joins Lou Blaser to cover the most pressing basic questions for someone starting out. Grab a notepad as you’ll want to take notes. Or head on over to the website for the show notes.

Highlights of Episode 118

  • The single most important thing you have to do when starting a side business, or starting a freelancing/consulting career

  • What to consider when starting a project with a colleague or a friend

  • What you need to put in place if you’ve created a website, even if you’re not selling anything yet

  • Why a contract is important even when you’re offering your services for free

  • Do you tell your boss/employer about your side gig

 For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

