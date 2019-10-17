114. Leverage Your Core Strength with Michelle Mazur

A side hustle leveraging your core strength is a huge advantage because the learning curve for starting a business is going to take up your time and energy. Dr. Michelle Mazur began with a side project that allowed her to “play” in her favorite sandbox and which turned into a side consulting business in no time.
Highlights of Episode 114
The side-project that started Michelle Mazur’s side hustle
Some of the challenges she faced when transitioning from corporate employment to self-employment, including money-mindset blocks
How she developed her approach to marketing and selling her services in a way that feels aligned with who she is
Why developing your “three-word” message can help you create and initiate change
