Second Breaks
114. Leverage Your Core Strength with Michelle Mazur

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Oct 17, 2019

A side hustle leveraging your core strength is a huge advantage because the learning curve for starting a business is going to take up your time and energy. Dr. Michelle Mazur began with a side project that allowed her to “play” in her favorite sandbox and which turned into a side consulting business in no time.

Highlights of Episode 114

  • The side-project that started Michelle Mazur’s side hustle

  • Some of the challenges she faced when transitioning from corporate employment to self-employment, including money-mindset blocks

  • How she developed her approach to marketing and selling her services in a way that feels aligned with who she is

  • Why developing your “three-word” message can help you create and initiate change

