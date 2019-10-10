We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
113. Speed Up Financial Independence Through a Side-Hustle
0:00
-38:20

113. Speed Up Financial Independence Through a Side-Hustle

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Oct 10, 2019

Highlights of Episode 113:

  • Key actions that Kim and her husband took to achieve financial independence

  • How they were able to pay their 15-year mortgage in 3 years

  • Why insurance coverage holds people back from self-employment and how Kim and her husband manage their family’s insurance

  • How Kim took advantage of inexpensive and free resources to help build her freelance career

  • How Kim mitigated the risks of leaving corporate employment to transition to a freelance career

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture