113. Speed Up Financial Independence Through a Side-Hustle

Highlights of Episode 113:
Key actions that Kim and her husband took to achieve financial independence
How they were able to pay their 15-year mortgage in 3 years
Why insurance coverage holds people back from self-employment and how Kim and her husband manage their family’s insurance
How Kim took advantage of inexpensive and free resources to help build her freelance career
How Kim mitigated the risks of leaving corporate employment to transition to a freelance career
For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast