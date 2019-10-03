112. Channeling Your Skills Into a New Side-Hustle with Justine Sones

Highlights of Episode 112:
How a side-hustle got started by raising her hand when someone asked for help on Facebook
How this seemingly insignificant work grew into something bigger and became the basis of her new career
Justine’s approach to channeling the skills she mastered in one field of work into another
The idea that we can be headstrong about our goals but flexible about the way we will achieve these goals
The principle of ‘ruling things out’ when considering a new career
