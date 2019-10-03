We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
112. Channeling Your Skills Into a New Side-Hustle with Justine Sones
Lou Blaser
Oct 03, 2019

Highlights of Episode 112:

  • How a side-hustle got started by raising her hand when someone asked for help on Facebook

  • How this seemingly insignificant work grew into something bigger and became the basis of her new career

  • Justine’s approach to channeling the skills she mastered in one field of work into another

  • The idea that we can be headstrong about our goals but flexible about the way we will achieve these goals

  • The principle of ‘ruling things out’ when considering a new career

 For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

