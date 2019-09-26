111. Start a Side Hustle with Affiliate Marketing | John Lagoudakis

In this episode:
How John started his side hustle and his initial foray into Clickbank
The difference between network marketing, multi-level marketing, affiliate marketing, and online marketing
The major change Google implemented that closed his account and shut down his revenue source
How John recovered from Google’s changes and how he manages the risk of similar occurrences in the future
Why affiliate marketing is a good place to start for newcomers to the online marketing space
For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast