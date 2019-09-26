We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
111. Start a Side Hustle with Affiliate Marketing | John Lagoudakis
0:00
-31:51

111. Start a Side Hustle with Affiliate Marketing | John Lagoudakis

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Sep 26, 2019

In this episode:

  • How John started his side hustle and his initial foray into Clickbank

  • The difference between network marketing, multi-level marketing, affiliate marketing, and online marketing

  • The major change Google implemented that closed his account and shut down his revenue source

  • How John recovered from Google’s changes and how he manages the risk of similar occurrences in the future

  • Why affiliate marketing is a good place to start for newcomers to the online marketing space

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

