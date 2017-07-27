We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[11] Maximizing Life Experiences Through Career Change | Tim DeBellis
0:00
-33:16

[11] Maximizing Life Experiences Through Career Change | Tim DeBellis

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Jul 27, 2017

Tim DeBellis traces his philosophy around maximizing life experiences to his immigrant grandfather, who took on so many different roles in his lifetime.

Highlights of Episode 11:

  • How Tim identified his passion

  • Coming up with an “exit strategy,a long-term vision, and a 5-year plan

  • The willingness to go back when things don’t work out the way you imagined

  • Honoring commitments while taking risks

  • Applying existing skills and expertise in your new field

  • The importance of having a strong support system when making career moves

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture