[11] Maximizing Life Experiences Through Career Change | Tim DeBellis

Tim DeBellis traces his philosophy around maximizing life experiences to his immigrant grandfather, who took on so many different roles in his lifetime.
Highlights of Episode 11:
How Tim identified his passion
Coming up with an “exit strategy,a long-term vision, and a 5-year plan
The willingness to go back when things don’t work out the way you imagined
Honoring commitments while taking risks
Applying existing skills and expertise in your new field
The importance of having a strong support system when making career moves