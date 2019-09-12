109. Working a Job to Finance a Dream Business | Althea Wiles

Highlights of Episode 109:
Althea’s practical approach to following her passion
How she arranged her schedule with her then-manager to allow her time to build her floral business
What steps she took to build her client-base from the ground up while she still had her full-time job
How Althea prepared for the day when she would go ‘all in’ on her business
It’s not all arranging flowers! What it really means to run a seasonal business
Sacrifices and challenges, but it’s all worth it!
