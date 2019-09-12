We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
109. Working a Job to Finance a Dream Business | Althea Wiles
Lou Blaser
Sep 12, 2019

Highlights of Episode 109:

  • Althea’s practical approach to following her passion

  • How she arranged her schedule with her then-manager to allow her time to build her floral business

  • What steps she took to build her client-base from the ground up while she still had her full-time job

  • How Althea prepared for the day when she would go ‘all in’ on her business

  • It’s not all arranging flowers! What it really means to run a seasonal business

  • Sacrifices and challenges, but it’s all worth it!


For the transcript and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

