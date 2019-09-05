We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
108. Starting a Side Consulting Business with Susan Boles
0:00
-42:07

Sep 05, 2019

Highlights of Episode 108

  • The main difference Susan experienced starting an online consulting business versus their previous brick-and-mortar businesses

  • What she focused on when she initially got going with Scale Spark

  • Susan’s methods for maintaining the balancing act between her day job and her side consulting business

  • The role of their side businesses versus the role of their day jobs on their long-term plan

  • How Susan talks about her day-job and her side business in social and networking events

 
For the transcript and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

