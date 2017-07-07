Is writing and publishing a book a dream of yours? How the state of today’s publishing industry opens opportunities to aspiring writers and common misconceptions by new writers about the writing process. For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast
[08] On Writing and Finding Your Way Through Your First Book | Brenda Peregrine
Jul 07, 2017
Second Breaks
Coffee chats with people I want to learn from — about life, work, becoming, and figuring things out (often in midlife, but not always). Hosted by Lou Blaser.
