[08] On Writing and Finding Your Way Through Your First Book | Brenda Peregrine

Second Breaks
Lou Blaser
Jul 07, 2017

Is writing and publishing a book a dream of yours? How the state of today’s publishing industry opens opportunities to aspiring writers and common misconceptions by new writers about the writing process. For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

