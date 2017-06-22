We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
[06] Awakening our Creativity and Living a Creative Life | Melissa Dinwiddie
Lou Blaser
Jun 22, 2017

Creativity Coach Melissa Dinwiddie discusses how we can tap back into our natural creativity and how to incorporate creative expression in our work-life. For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

